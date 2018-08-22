Services for Dorsie DeLois Tice, 76, will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis, with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Hennepin Cemetery under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. Born May 10, 1942 in Garfield, NM to the late Elton B. and Lois (Hignight) McLaughlin, she died Sunday, Aug. 19, in Conway, SC. Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca “Tina” Wunder and husband, Charles of Conway, SC; two sons, Darrell Wayne Tice and wife, Sherry of Lone Grove and Daniel Allen Tice of Dallas, TX; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Janet Clynell Freeman and husband, Lanny of Nacona Park; one brother, Jackie Gayle Windham and wife, Kathy of Davis; one step-sister, Leslie Charleen Kornmeyer and husband, David; and one step-brother, Ray Elton McLaughlin. Dorsie was preceded in death by her parents, Elton McLaughlin and Lois Windham; husband, Douglas Burl Tice; one daughter, Cherriee Ann Tice-Morrow; and one brother, Raymond Thomas McLaughlin. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.