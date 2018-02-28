Dr. Janet Rose Carlson, of Tahlequah, was born March 31, 1939 in Los Angeles, California to George W. and Dorris (Cloninger) Carlson. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 24, in Tahlequah at the age of 78 years, 10 months and 23 days. Janet was a Clinical Psychologist. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine K. Duncan; her mother, Dorris Underwood and brother, Dr. James Carlson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott Carlson and Cheryl, of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Chad Carlson, Kyle Carlson, and Annika Carlson and a brother, Dr. George Carlson, of Ardmore. Services are pending with DeArman Funeral Home in Sulphur