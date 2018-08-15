Dustin Anthony Degering of Lindsay was born on October 28, 1974 in Atwood, Kansas to Dennis and Janis (Swan) Degering and passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in Midway, Florida at the age of 43 years. Dustin lived in Maysville when he was a young boy and attended Maysville school. He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Maysville. His family moved to Colorado in 1988. Dustin graduated from Yuma High School in Yuma, Colorado in 1993. After moving back to Maysville, he met the love of his life, Camilla “Camie” Lindsey, and they married on June 4, 2005 at an outdoor wedding near Maysville. They made their home in Lindsay. He worked as a truck driver for over 20 years, and then worked as a hydrovac operator for Hamm & Phillips. He attended Erin Springs Baptist Church and was a member of the Lindsay Masonic Lodge # 248. He was one of the founding members of The Lotgersen Adventure Group. Dustin was devoted to his family and he loved his wife without a doubt. He was her knight on a shining Harley. Dustin enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, shooting, and reloading. He loved his two sons, and he enjoyed spending time teaching them to hunt and fish and just spending family time together. He loved visiting with people and doing things for others; things of which they sometimes were totally unaware. He cracked jokes with a sarcastic flair and always had a grin like he knew something you didn’t. Dustin was just a big ole teddy bear who always did a “good deed for the day.” He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Dustin’s survivors include his wife Camilla of the home in Lindsay; his sons, Steven Degering and Dennis Degering, both of the home; his brothers, Scott Degering of Yuma, Colorado and Donald Degering and wife Whitney of Maysville and his sisters, Marie Johnson of Goodland, Kansas and Deb Degering of Maysville. He is also survived by his lifelong friends he called brothers, Lonnie Knudsen and Mike Bartsch of Colorado, Jason Lott of Nebraska, and Todd Ostenson of North Dakota. Dustin was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Janis Degering and a sister, Janet Degering. The viewing for Dustin will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church starting at 9:00 a.m. with an evening visitation being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services for Dustin were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church, located on Highway 76, south of Lindsay, with Pastor Clay Hicks officiating. Interment followed at the Maysville Cemetery with Masonic Rites by Lindsay Masonic Lodge # 248. Services were under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville, OK. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.winansfuneralhome.com