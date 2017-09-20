Memorial Services for Earl Dean Quinn of Sulphur, were held with Reverend Jim Wallasky of Green Valley Methodist Church on July 16, officiating. Services were under the direction of Kraft-Sussman Funeral Home in Las Vegas, Nev. His final resting place is Veterans Cemetery in Bolder, Nev. Earl was born to Eura Marshall Quinn and Grace Robinett Quinn on March 21, 1937 in Burney, Stoddard County, Missouri. He passed away Sunday, July 9, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the age of 80 years, three months and 18 days. As a young boy, Earl moved to Venice, Calif. with his parents. He attended Venice High School and after graduating, joined the Navy in 1954. He was assigned to the USS Harley Powell DD686, was honorably discharged in 1958 and continued serving in the naval reserves until 1962. He was a member of the Sulphur United Methodist Church. Earl married Nadine Pickett in 1960 and they had two children, John Quinn and Serena Quinn. In 1984, Earl married Marilyn Stewart on April 16 and became stepfather to five children, Phyllis Grant, Debbie Lynch, John Thurman, Dodie Thurman, and Anita Cunningham. Earl was a locksmith by trade with the Los Angeles Unified School District for 25 years. He also greatly loved wood working, leather work, designing, remodeling and was adept at plumbing and electrical work. He moved to Sulphur in 1995 and remained here through present day. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Denzill Roy and Chenry Charles and sisters, Nina Lucille, Mable Ola, and Amy Laverta.