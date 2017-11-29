Services for Ed Harber, 95, Tishomingo, were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Rev. Earl Blankenship and Rev Robert Green. Burial was at Lightning Ridge Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born October 22, 1922 in Viola, Ark., to Frank and Roxie (Johnson) Harber, he passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Tishomingo, at the age of 95 years and 29 days. He grew up in the Roff and Lightning Ridge area and went to Vanoss School. He moved to Sulphur, where he was Murray County Commissioner for a number of years. He then moved to Hugo in 1978, where he owned and operated the Harber’s Mini Mart in Sawyer, until 1996. He then moved to Kingston, and later to Tishomingo. His family was the most important thing to him. Ed loved to hunt, fish, play golf and spend time with his family. He was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Milburn. He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Mayme Harber, a son, Eddie Wayne Harber; sister, Juanita McNeill; brothers, Authur Harber, Jerry Harber, James Harber; a great grandson, Tanner Kevin Curry, and son-in-law, Dean Ellis. He is survived by his his wife, Peggy Harber, of Tishomingo; daughters and son-in-law, Linda White and Milton, of Sulphur, Venda Ellis, of Ardmore; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Harber and Dorothy, of Hugo; step-daughter, Latova Bryan, of Ada; step-sons, Dwain Darby and Gary Darby, both of Ada; brothers, Loyd Harber, of Sulphur, Dwight Harber, of Gore, Larry Harber, of Tecumseh; sisters, Brenda Blankenship, Donna Matthews, Geneva Denson, all of Ada and Bonnie Cross, of Ponca City; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. Pallbearers were Tommy Ellis, Kevin Ellis, Michael White, Jimmy Harber, Charlie Harber, and Danny Harber. Honorary bearers were Darric Taylor, Gary Don Darby, Kelly Gaston and Mark Lewin. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com