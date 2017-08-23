Services for Frieda Belle Shaffer, 94, Sulphur, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at Crossway First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. James Swain and Rev Bill Leveridge. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Frieda was born March 17, 1923 in Sulphur to W. A. and Bessie (Coleman) Emerson. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, at her home, at the age of 94 years, five months and three days. She married Lonnie Shaffer in Tishomingo on April 5, 1940. She grew up in Sulphur where she graduated from high school as valedictorian. She lived in Hot Springs, Ark. for nine years before returning to Sulphur. where she managed Emerson Apartments. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as the organist for over 40 years. She was a member of both the State and National Schubert Federated Music Club and the Beta Sigma Phi. Frieda loved the Lord, she loved her family, she loved her ranch, and she loved to travel. Lonnie and Frieda traveled the world, extensively through Europe. Then they discovered cruises and went on several through the Caribbean. She kept her travels throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lonnie Shaffer on November 9, 2007 and a son-in-law, Joe Wright. She is survived by her daughter, Jerrie Wright, of Sulphur; granddaughter and husband, Sherrie Gregory and Terry, of Sulphur; grandson and wife, Bill Wright and Misty, of Davis; two great grandchildren, Brittany Barefield and husband, Billy, and Cameron Gregory and wife, Crystal and six great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tony Day, Brian Day, Jim Day, Allen B. Hill, Cameron Gregory, Keith Mann and Tommy Noble. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com Donations may be made in Frieda’s memory to Friends of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area at P.O. Box 976, Sulphur, Ok. 73086