Services for Gene Hartley Graham, Jr., 46, Sulphur, were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Crossway Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Bill Leveridge. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Gene was born November 4, 1971, in Fort Worth, Texas. He passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 in Sulphur at the age of 46 years, one month and 24 days. Gene was everyone’s friend. He was easy going and loved his family. His life wasn’t always easy but he made the best of everything. He loved camping, riding 4-wheelers and razors and getting muddy. He was good with his hands. He enjoyed working with Delbert in the sawmill and built entertainment centers, signs and benches. He did mechanic work and drove heavy equipment for DTM Construction. He also did mechanic work for Wilkins Lawn & Landscape as well as dirt work. He was good with all kids loved to play and pester. When he was young, he enjoyed riding in the dune buggy club. Darryl would drive him and Sammy and they would spend all day chasing other riders around and having a blast. He was the kind of guy that would help anyone. If you needed it, he would give you the shirt off his back. Nathan (his little buddy) and his niece Trinity brought a lot of joy to his life. He loved to spoil them rotten. Gene is survived by his mother and father, Marsha and Delbert Ellis; brother, Sammy Graham; niece, Trinity McCullan; uncle and aunt, Darryl and Debbie Elliott; cousins, Kacie and Zachary Drake aka (tator chip) and Nathan and Bethany Thompson; uncles, Robert and Gary Elliott and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Doris Elliott; aunts, Genellia Boots, Glenda Elliott and Brenda Sims and a cousin, Anthony Thompson. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com