Funeral services for Hershel Lee Digby, Jr. were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Interment, with military honors by the United States Marine Corp, followed at the Green Hill Cemetery under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

Hershel was born April 29, 1941 in Wynnewood, to the late Hershel and Melba (Bell) Digby, Sr. He died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 77 years, 7 months and 15 days. Hershel and the former Bessie Laverne Curtis were married on August 5, 2009 in Davis.

Hershel grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School, Class of 1959. Later joined the United States Marine Corp, serving three tours in Vietnam. After receiving an honorable discharge on December 18, 1975, Hershel returned to Davis where he spent several years working for Halliburton. He then spent 20+ years working for Larry’s Liquor Store as a cashier, retiring in 2006. Hershel was a member of the local VFW, as well as the Immanuel Baptist Church of Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Laverne; one son, Hershel Lee Digby, III of Davis; two step daughters, Terri Rains of Davis and Lisa Whitaker of Eufaula; two step sons, James Whitaker of Deer Creek, MT and Donald Whitaker of Davis; one brother, Tommy Digby & wife Sue of Davis; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori D. Sager.

