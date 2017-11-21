Services are pending at DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur for Hilario Avila Guevara, a resident of San Luis Potosi, Mexico . He was born January 14, 1936 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Juan and Anastasia (Avila) Guevara. He passed away Sunday Nov. 19, in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years, 10 months and 5 days. He married Maria Consuelo (Rodriguez) Guevara. He was a resident of Mexico, where he was involved with agriculture. He loved his family and loved visiting with his children and grandchildren in the United Sates. He was in the states visiting them at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Maria Consuelo Guevara, of Mexico; five daughters, Martina Trevino, Micaela Guevara, Maria Martinez, Rosio Guevara, and Consuelo DeLeon; four sons, Tiodero Guevara, Ismael Guevara, Pedro Guevara, and Jorge Guevara as well as 29 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralome.com