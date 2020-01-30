Funeral services for Howard Mitchell, 91, Davis, will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Brother Alan Dale officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home, of Davis.

Howard was born April 21, 1928 in Kingston, to the late George and Myrtle (Wynn) Mitchell. He passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, peacefully, in his home, at the age of 91.

Howard met his wife Joyce Beamer while attending Stonewall High School in Stonewall. Upon graduation from Stonewall H.S., he attended Murray State College, where he played basketball. In 1948, Howard was drafted into the service and was stationed in Germany. After returning from Germany, he was employed by Magnolia Oil Company, which later became Mobil Oil Company, now ExxonMobil Oil Company. He and Joyce Beamer were married on August 21, 1954, and they made their home in Davis, OK. He was employed by Mobil Oil Company for 39 years, during which time he also owned several businesses in the area, namely; The Dog House, a hamburger restaurant in Ada, a car wash, and a trailer park in Pauls Valley, and The Pizza Villa, a pizza restaurant in Davis. He lived in Davis for 65 years. He was an Elder in the Church of Christ, and an avid D.H.S. football fan. He and his wife Joyce had three children, Chuck, Carla, and Cici. Joyce passed away in 1980, and Carla passed away in 1997. Howard was a very proud father and grandfather. He was especially proud of his son Chuck, “the doctor!” and he recently described Cici as, “my daughter, and friend.” He always said his children and grandchildren were, “everything to me!”

He had many treasured friends, young and old and was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Howard loved his daily routine of having morning coffee at the 77 Grill and afternoon coffee with Judy Hale and staff at the Main Street Restaurant; as well as sporting around town in, “Old Blue”

Survivors include his son, Dr Charles Mitchell and wife Robin; daughter, Cecilia (Mitchell) Gutierrez and husband Hector; grandsons and granddaughters and two sisters, Helen (Mitchell) Elfving and Janell (Mitchell) Munger.

In addition to his parents, wife Joyce and daughter Carla, Howard was preceded in death by six brothers, Marvin Mitchell, Hollis Mitchell, Bruce Mitchell, Joe Mitchell, Harold Mitchel and Ed Mitchell; and two sisters, Lucille (Mitchell) Cowan and Sue (Mitchell) Morrow.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Mitchell, Hector Gutierrez, Paul Ozbirn, Chris Foster, Jeremy Fullerton and John Rheed Hale. Honorary bearers will be Taylor Mitchell, Julian Gutierrez, Jimmy Dale and Tyler Tomlinson.

