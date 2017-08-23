Graveside services for James Dale “Jimmy” Glover, 59, Sulphur, will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at Oaklawn Cemetery with Jerry Dylan Wade officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Jimmy was born March 6, 1958 in Joliet, Illinois to James and Eileen Doris (Scaperdine) Glover. He passed away Sunday Aug. 13, in Okla. City, at the age of 59 years, five months and seven days. Jimmy grew up in Illinois, coming to Sulphur in 1974. He graduated from Sulphur High School. He had worked as a handyman in construction and attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Ann Stiffler and daughter-in-law, Lori Glover. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Ryan Glover, of Sulphur; grandchildren, Chett Taylor and Brittany Graves; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Davis and Brian, of Sulphur; brother and sister- in-law, Robert Allen Glover and Melody, of Sulphur and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com