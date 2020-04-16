Graveside services for James Donald Maddox, of Sulphur, were held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Oaklawn Cemetery officiated by Angel Parrott. Burial followed under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur.

James was born June 22, 1937 in Gilmer, Texas to Clarence and Annie Faye (Henson) Maddox. He passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Sulphur, at the age of 82 years, 9 months and 13 days.

He married Mary (Castleberry) Maddox in Ardmore, on November 2, 1957.

James had lived in this area most of his life, and attended Sulphur Schools. He had lived in several areas while working as a airplane mechanic for Boeing Air Lines and in Dallas, Texas where he worked for Braniff Airlines from 1965 to 2003 when they returned to Sulphur. He had served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. James was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald Maddox and a daughter, Debbie Gorrell.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Maddox, of Sulphur; daughter, Terri Richardson, of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Ricky Gorrell, Angel Parrott, and Donjalec Hughes; four great grandchildren, Aleck Gorrell, Makaylah Isbell, Timothy Isbell, and Noah Graves.

