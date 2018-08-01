Memorial services for Jessica Rene Arles, 22, Sulphur, were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 31, at Calvary Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Tom Hefley. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur Jessica was born November 14, 1995 in Ada, to Jimmy Joe and Charlotte Faye (Cropper) Arles. She passed away Wednesday, July 25, near Mill Creek, at the age of 22 years, 8 months and 11 days. Jessica had lived in this area most of her life, attending Sulphur schools. She lived briefly in California before returning to Sulphur. Jessica had worked as a CNA at Callaway Nursing Home in Sulphur. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Paulette Cropper and Obie Joe Arles. She is survived by her father, Michael Watterson, Sulphur; her Mother, Jeanett Vanderburg, Sulphur; two sons, Roman Asher Gage Arles, Maverick Gabriel Cain Little, both of Sulphur; four brothers, Jimmy Arles, Roger Arles, Willie Watterson, Daniel Dewayne Watterson, all of Sulphur; two sisters, Susie Arles, of Marietta and Amanda Arles, of Sulphur; her parents, Jimmy Joe Arles, Sr. and Charlotte Faye Cropper, of Sulphur; grandparents, Jack and Gloria Watterson, and Jeanell Arles, all of Sulphur, and numerous step-brothers and step-sisters; the gather of her children, Patrick Little, of Sulphur; aunts and uncles including her guardians, Bill and Nancy Rucker, of Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com