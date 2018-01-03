Jimmy Lee “Jim” Freeman, 72, a long time Sulphur resident, died Monday, January 1, 2018 in Oklahoma City. He is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Staci; two sons, Scott and Cale Freeman and a brother, Gary Freeman. Services will be Thursday January 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Crossway Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Leveridge officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the DeArman Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in next week’s issue.