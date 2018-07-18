Funeral services for Jimmy Ray McGill were held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Sulphur with Pastor Dick Terry and Brother Thomas J. Thompson officiating. Interment were held at 2:00 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Francis. Jimmy was born November 27, 1951 in Sulphur to the late Carl Duney and Evelyn (Storts) McGill. He died on Monday, July 9, 2018 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 66. Jimmy and the former Ms. Mary Ann Matthews were married on August 2, 1980 in Ada. Jimmy grew up in Sulphur, graduating from Sulphur High School in 1971. During high school, he worked for Sooner Foods in Sulphur prior to spending several years working in the oil field. Later Jimmy spent several years working for the Murray County Sheriff’s Department, serving as undersheriff. Throughout most of his career, Jimmy worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver, working for Dolese, Murray County Commissioner Tuffy Lee and Hanson Aggregates. In 2012, after 28 years, he retired as the supervisor of Hanson Aggregate’s load out in Davis. Jimmy was never one to set idle, so retirement did not work well for him, so in January 2013, he went to work for Brown Construction of Sulphur, operating a dozer. Family was always most important to Jimmy. Being a “Grandpa” was his most cherished claim in life. He, along with his twin brother Bennie, spent countless hours barbecuing, a “hobby” they together mastered. He enjoyed collecting tractors and spending time at local coffee shops with friends. When asked what he was up to, Jimmy McGill’s famous reply was “just spreading hate and discontent,” a phrase that all who knew him will forever remember. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; two sons, Jimmy Jo McGill and Tanner McGill and wife, Jennifer, both of Davis; grandchildren, Justice, Adrienne and Mattison RayAnn McGill; one sister, Judy Mitchell and husband, Howard of Davis; two brothers, Bennie Roy McGill of Sulphur and Bobby McGill and wife, Nancy of Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as two special great-niece and nephew, Kendale and Caleb Sexton. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Rita McGill and one nephew, William Thompson. Serving as pallbearers were James “Hopper” McClellan, Wally Lantern, Don Brown, J.W. Worley, Warren Walker and Terry McGee. Honorary bearers were Mike Lawrence, Kurt Parker, Raymond Woods, Brad Woodruff, Josh Jolly and Davie Bloodworth. Services were entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.