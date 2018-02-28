Memorial services for Joe David Jordan, will be held on March 6, at 3:00 p.m. at the Dougherty Senior Center. Joe David was born on August 8, 1959 and passed away on February 13, 2018 after a long illness. Joe is the son of Robert and Alena Jordan. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathy; brothers, Sidney and wife Dorthea Jordan, Bob and wife Debra Jordan; four nieces and two nephews; as well as numerous family and friends. Joe was a long haul truck driver with over two million safe accident free miles. Joe was a member of ARRL Southern Oklahoma Amateur Radio Emergency Services, where he served as president. His favorite hobby was amateur radio -WG5B. He had served as Emergency Management Director for Murray County and Group radio at Boy Scout Camp.