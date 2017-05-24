Services for Joyce Jean Jordan, 87 of Sulphur, were held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Watts Memorial Chapel in Madill with Joe Patterson officiating. Interment was at the Woodberry-Forest Cemetery, Madill under the direction of Watts Funeral Home of Madill. Joyce passed away Wednesday, May 17, at the Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was born on December 24, 1929 in Loco to the late Fred Duncan and Charlie Akers Duncan. Joyce was raised in Dickson where she graduated from the Dickson High School. She moved to Norman and worked for the University of Oklahoma. She married John Jordan on July 4, 1951 and traveled all over due to his job in the oil field business. In 1984, she moved to Sulphur and has lived there ever since. Joyce was a member of the Methodist Church in Mill Creek and she enjoyed cooking, genealogy and playing on the computer. She is survived by her husband, John Jordan, Sulphur; children, Thea Jordan, Fort Worth, Texas, Cindy Jordan, Lockhart, Texas, Mark Jordan, Woodinville, Wash. and Matt Jordan, Atlanta, Ga. and six grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Family member served as casket bearers. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com