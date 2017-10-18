Judith “Judi” Morton Drake, 75, Davis, was born January 13, 1942 in Sulphur, to the late Dr. RW and Maxine (Hillbish) Morton. She died Friday, Oct.13, at her home in Davis, surrounded by her family. Judi grew up in Sulphur. Following her 1960 graduation from Sulphur High School, she attended the University of Oklahoma, pledging Delta Gamma sorority. While in high school, Judi met Tom Drake of Davis. After dating for five years, she and Tom were married on July 14, 1962 in Sulphur. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past summer. Judi co-owned and operated the Finishing Touch Gift Shop in Davis for several years. Most of her married life was spent being a devoted and loving wife and mother. Judi was an avid reader who also enjoyed playing games. However, her greatest joy came from her family. From traveling to faraway places to attending local football games, Judi kept up with all family activities. Survivors include her husband, Tom; three daughters, Stacey (Drake) Harness and husband Ricky of Poquoson, Va., Paige (Drake) Magee and husband Shawn of Norman, and Ashley (Drake) Wiley and husband Guy of Fernandina Beach, Fla,; nine grandchildren, Delaney Harness of Austin, Texas, Drake Harness and Katelynn Bennett of Edmond, Duncan Harness of Poquoson, Va., Tyler Magee and wife Katie, Trace Magee and Trevor Magee, all of Norman, and Sara Wiley, Kate Wiley and Matthew Wiley, all of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; one great-grandson, Wilder Harness of Edmond; two brothers, Ed Morton and Tom Morton, both of Sulphur; brother-in-law, Bob Drake of Davis; her bonus daughter, Kelly Owens of Davis; and nieces and nephews, Joe and Nancy Drake of Davis, Whitney Drake of Norman, Faith (Morton) Westervelt and husband Jimmy of Moore, and Leslie (Morton) Schlarb and husband John of Yukon. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by one sister, Murrow Morton and one brother, Bill Morton. Services were held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the First Baptist Church of Davis, with Pastors Steve Harshaw and Todd Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Davis or to Cross Timbers Hospice of Davis. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com. Services were entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.