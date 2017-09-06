Julie Anne Jones-Grider, age 45, passed away on August 26, 2017, in Sulphur, surrounded by her loving family. Private services will be held at a later date. Julie was born on November 2, 1971, to Clark Jones and Barbara (McGinness) Jones, in Methuen, Mass. She graduated from St. Patrick’s Grade School, Lawrence, Mass. She attended Eisenhower High School in Lawton, and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Julie, along with her husband Matt, ran The Flower Bluff Steak House in Sulphur. She was the former banquet coordinator at Holiday Inn West in Stillwater and nanny for several families in Massachusetts, Texas and South Lake Tahoe. She loved skiing, biking, roller derby, and her many cats and kittens. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frances and Anita (Sullivan) McGinness of Lawrence, Mass., fraternal grandparents, Carl and Eula Jones, of Oklahoma City. Julie is survived by her husband, Matthew Grider, of Sulphur; her parents, Clark Jones and Barbara (McGinness) Jones, of Lawrence, Mass., one brother, Christopher Jones; mother-in-law, Sami Warner; farther-in-law, David Grider and wife Gigi; sister-in-law, Chelsea Grider and a host of family and friends.