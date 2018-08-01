Graveside service for L. Garland Vowell (Col., Retired), were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 30, 2018 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin, with Chaplain (CPT) Matthew Eddy, Fort Sill, officiating. Placement in the Fort Sill National Columbarium wall with full military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Lawton. L. Garland Vowell, (Colonel, Retired), of Springer, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Veterans Center in Sulphur at the age of 82 years and 8 months. He was born December 30, 1935 in Lawton, to Leonard G. “Dink” and Clara Mae (Sims) Vowell. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1954. He received his Associates degree from Cameron College in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army National Guard and attended OCS at the Oklahoma Military Academy in 1959. He attended the Academy of Health Science, Medical Field Service School-AMEDD Officer Basic Coarse in 1961. He completed the Infantry Officer Advance Coarse at the U.S. Army Infantry School in 1963. He received his BS in Business Management from Oklahoma City University in 1965. He attended the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College-Command General Staff Officer in 1971. He received his Master’s degree from Georgia State University in 1978. He was a resident student at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA. in 1979. He attended Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Senior Officials in National Security Course in 1989. Upon graduating from OCS he had various enlisted assignments (Supply Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant) in Lawton. His first assignments as an officer were Platoon Leader, 120th MED Bn, Company Commander HHD 120th MED Bn, Company Commander, HHC, 45th Infantry Division, S-2, 120th Engineer Bn, HQ Commandant, STARC-Oklahoma, all in Oklahoma City. Among other assignments included: ARNG project Officer, Combat Arms Training Board, BDE, Ft. Benning, GA., ARNG advisor, U.S. Army Infantry School, Ft. Benning, GA. PPT, 5th US Army, Ft. Sam Houston, TX, Chief Mobilization Branch, Readiness Division, National Guard Bureau, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C. He was the ARNG Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Senior Advisor, 8th US Army, Republic of Korea, Senior ARNG Advisor, I-Corps, Ft. Lewis, WA, Senior ARNG Advisor, U.S. Forces Command, Ft. McPherson, GA, Advisor, Bold Shift Task Force, G-3, Headquarters, U.S. Forces Command, Ft. McPherson, GA. He served his Country proudly with 40 years of service from 1954 to1994. Among his awards included: Armed Forces Reserved Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal (3rd OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (2nd OLC), National Defense Service Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal and General Staff Identification Badge Legion of Merit. He was president of a local bank in Oklahoma City in the early 1970’s. Garland was an avid sports fan and loved following football, basketball and especially golf. He was a big fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, Dallas Cowboys and the OKC Thunder. His favorite sport to play was golf, and after his retirement he played every day except weekends. He said golf was his job. He loved “old” country music. He and Conway Twitty were personal friends. Garland was VERY patriotic and loved the United States of America. He was a lifetime member of the U.S. Army War College, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America, the American Legion and the United States Golf Association. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, of 44 years and 8 months; five children, Rene’ Vowell Foster and Jimmy of Oklahoma City, Joseph Vowell of Gainesville, TX, Ray Trent and Rene’ of Sulphur, James Trent and Kristi Kirk of Springer, Andy Trent of Yukon; seven grandchildren, Michaela Todd and Sebastian, Nikki Chambers and Josh Laughlin, Skylar Vowell, Brannon Vowell and Chelsea, Jessica Gilbert and Heath, Marissa Mitchell and Michael, Ray Trent II; 14 great grandchildren, Hayleigh and Grace McAllister, Emerson Todd, Austin Chambers, Dylan Jones, Johnny Partin, Harlow Laughlin, Lilah Beth and Dawson Vowell, Hali and Rance Gilbert, Lucas, Lydia and Lynon Mitchell; brother, Glen Vowell and wife Elaine of Lawton; sisters-in-law,Tomi Wellmaker of Coeur d’ Alene, ID., Valeta Sallee of Tishomingo and Martha McGill Kirk of Tishomingo and Trentlee Gilbert, who is on the way; brothers-in-law, C.W. Rhea of Wanette, Raymond Simmons of Moore; life long friends, Buddy Braddy of Lawton, Scotty Wainscott of California, Charles Goodin, deceased. Other survivors are special friends, David and Novella Wilson of Coleman, Gary, Sarah, Savannah and Jacob Ashford of Sulphur, Jerry Bishop and Jan Andel of Los Fresnos, TX. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at HYPERLINK “http://www.beckerfuneral.com” www.beckerfuneral.com