Services for Lawrence Eric Harper, Sr., 69, Sulphur, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sandy Baptist Church with Bob Keck officiating. Burial will be at Sandy Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. A Military Honors Service will be held by the Chickasaw Nation Honors’ Team Born July 19, 1947 in Parker, Ariz., to Ralph Marvin and Marie (Mills) Harper, he passed away Thursday, May 4, in Phoenix, Ariz., at the age of 69 years, nine months and 15 days. Lawrence graduated high school in 1966, and graduated from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas in 1968. He then enlisted in the United States Army on January 29, 1969 and was honorably discharged on January 3, 1972. He was married to Truelin K. (Shipman ) Harper. Lawrence was a strong, yet passionate man who enjoyed working as a mechanical/structural engineer through various government agencies, most recently with the Aha Macav Housing Authority for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Outside of work, he loved spending time with family and friends at cookouts and watching the Arizona Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marie Harper and a son, Lawrence Eric Harper, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Truelin K. Harper, of Sulphur; daughter and son-in-law, Daedonda K. Saavedra (Carlos, Sr., Mohave Valley, Ariz.; sisters and spouses, Betty (John) DeOcampo, Mohave Valley, Ariz., Uretta (Pelon) Sanchez, Needles, Calif.; brothers, Leonard M. Harper and Amy, Wewoka, Darrell (Jessica) Mills, Mohave Valley, Ariz.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald Shipman, Darrell Shipman, Shirley Matt, all of Phoenix, Ariz. and Sonya (Robert) Guenther, The Woodlands, Texas; seven grandchildren, Carlos Jr. and Evelyn, Olivia, Alexa, Xiara, Lawrence Austin, Katelynn and Lauren; six great grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Noah, Masen, Sarah and Samuel and many other loving relatives and friends in the Fort Mohave Indian Community. Visitation will be Friday, May 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DeArman funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com