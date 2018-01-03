Funeral services for Leann Wells Bruton, 44, will be held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Dr. Alton Fannin and Reverend Todd Davison officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. A time of visitation and support for the family was held Friday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The daughter of David Leroy Wells and Linda Crisp Porter, she was born April 7, 1973 in Ada, Oklahoma and passed away suddenly December 23, 2017 while vacationing with her husband in Mexico. Leann grew up in Sulphur and graduated from Sulphur High School class of 1991. She attended college for a couple of years and married Shawn Bruton on January 30, 1993. Two beautiful daughters, Lauren and Morgan, completed their lives. Leann worked for Rhynes and Rhodes Furniture in Ardmore, and later joined her husband as owners of J & J Auto Sales in Lone Grove. They were members of Fusion First Baptist Church and her faith was very important. She enjoyed photography, and would light up a room with her smile. She loved and adored her family and being part of their lives. Leann is survived by her husband Shawn of the home, daughters, Lauren McCathern and her husband Preston, and Morgan Bruton; her father, David Wells and his wife Jewel, her mother, Linda Porter and her husband Walter; a brother, Brian Wells; sister, Katy Magruder and a host of other family. Services are under the direction and care of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be left at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.