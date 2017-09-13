Lee Hauser, of Sulphur, was born February 20, 1934 in Chile, Wisconsin to August and Verlda (Teague) Hauser. He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Sulphur at the age of 83 years, six months and 16 days. No Services are scheduled at this time. He was married to Amber L. (Johnson) Hauser in Lake Paris, Calid., on November 21, 1981. He grew up in Wisconsin, where he attended school. Lee served in the U.S. Air Force. He had lived in Sulphur the past 11 years. Lee had worked as a mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Amber Hauser; one daughter, Jacqueline Hauser; one son, Kenneth Hauser, all of Sulphur and three sisters, Arrangements by DeArman Funeral Home in Sulphur.