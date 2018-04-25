Services for Leo E. Barnes of Sulphur, were held Tuesday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. James Swain officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. He was born September 19, 1921 in Rosedale, Oklahoma to John Jackson (Jack) and Delia (Kirkland) Barnes. He passed away Saturday, April 21, at the Sulphur Veterans Center at the age of 96 years 7 months and 2 days. He married Geneva Boatwright in Rosedale on June 14, 1942. after 57 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on December 28, 1999. Leo grew up in McClain County, attended college in Stillwater, stopped his college education in 1942 to serve in the Army Air Corps during WWII, and then returned to graduate from Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1947. He taught Vo_Ag one year at Wynnewood then moved to Sulphur during the summer of 1948 and became the Vocational Agriculture Instructor. He continued his education while teaching and obtained a Master of Science from Oklahoma State University in 1960. He was recognized in 1968 by the National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association for 21 years of continuous and outstanding service. He later taught 7th and 8th grade science and in 1974 became the Murray County Superintendent of Schools. After he retired he continued to teach General Education and helped many students obtain a GED. He was a farmer and rancher at heart and loved his animals. He was an avid writer in his later years, writing several family historical books, in particular one about every bull he ever owned. He always said his hunting and fishing was his farming and ranching. Leo was a devout Christian and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church. Leo was the youngest of the family and was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Hester, Clovis, Blanch and three brothers Eldred, Orel and Marvin. He was a beloved husband, father grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He is survived by a son: Al C. Barnes and daughter-in-law Patricia of Durant; a daughter Brenda N. (Barnes) Ringer and son-in-law Douglas of Mulhall. Grandchildren: Creston Barnes of Paoli, Joshua & Crystal Ringer of Stillwater, Sheli (Barnes) Stovall and Shane of Kingston, Steven & Joey Ringer of Goddard, KS, and Matthew & Sylvia Ringer of New Castle, CO. Great Grandchildren; Tyler and Dylan Stovall, Luke, Katie, Emma and Hanna Ringer, Asher, Abigail and Sarah Ringer, Ethan, Levi and Keenan Ringer, Great great Grandchild: Kole Stovall Pallbearers were: Creston Barnes, Joshua Ringer, Steven Ringer, Matthew Ringer, Tyler Stovall, Luke Ringer Honorary bearers were: Gary(DJ) Mink, Edward (Eddie) Gallegos, Kristina (Elliot) Reid, and Lenita (Gilbert) Tuck and Sulphur Veteran Center Staff and the Vets.