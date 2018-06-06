Services for Lillian Elizabeth Dixon, 76, Davis, were held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 1, at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis, with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis was in charge of arrangements. Lillian was born April 27, 1942 in Oklahoma City, to the late Fred and Elsie Mattie (Thompson) Dixon. She died Sunday, May 27, in Davis, at the age of 76 years and 1 month. Lillian grew up in Pauls Valley, where she resided at the Pauls Valley State School. She moved to Davis at the age of 18 and became a resident of Burford Manor, where she remained until her death. Lillian was a very sociable resident of Burford. She was always waiting in the lobby to greet visitors. She loved wearing flashy jewelry and was quick to show everyone her newest jewel. Lillian was an avid fan of Chuck Norris. Many years ago, she corresponed with Norris and he graciously sent her an autographed picture of himself, which she considered to be her prize possession. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed playing bingo with other residents, drinking “pop” and playing with children that visited Burford. Survivors include two sisters, Judy Moore and husband, James, whom she called her “favorite brother-in-law,” of Kingston and Anna Camp, of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Terry Walker, of Sulphur, Stan Walker and wife, Tammy, of Henderson, Nev. and James Walker and wife, Rita, of Stonewall and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Elsie Walker and three brothers, Joseph Walker, Homer Walker, Jr. and Dennis Walker. Honorary bearers were Jimmie Moore, Wendell Moore, Matt Parrish, Todd Carter and James Russell. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.