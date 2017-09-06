Memorial services for Lucretia Ann Barbee, 67, of Roff, were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at Crosspointe Church, in Ada with Rev. Steve Wilburn officiating. Lucretia passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at an Oklahoma City hospital surrounded by her family. She was born July 25, 1950 at Midwest City to Earl Theodore and Willie Lee McEntire Cruze. She graduated from Midwest City High School and attended Eastern State Junior College in Wilburton. She graduated with a Bachelors and Masters from East Central University in Ada. She married Marvin Barbee August 21, 1970. They made their home and life in Roff for the past 40 years. Lucretia was a first grade teacher at Roff School, retiring after 29 years of service. Following retirement, she pursued her passion of patriotism and service both voluntary and employed in support of the National Guard working with military spouses, kids, and families. Lucretia was known at the state and national level for her role as a senior leader spouse to include working for the National Guard Bureau in touching lives of volunteers across the nation. Survivors include her husband, Marvin, of the home; two daughters, Lauri Rowe and husband Shannon and Mandee Anderson and husband Rocky; a son, Trey Barbee and wife Deighton; a brother, Mike Cruze and wife Judy; sister, Nerissa Curtis; and four grandchildren, Wil and Marlee Rowe and Bleu and Maggie Anderson; and numerous beloved extended family. Those who wish to make memorial in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to one of two organizations very close to Lucretia’s heart: “We Care for America Foundation” via EANGUS https://eangus.org/wcfa/ or contact the Oklahoma National Guard Family Programs to sponsor a child for Kids Kamp or Purple Camp.