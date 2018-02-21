Services for Luther R. Knuckles, of Sulphur, were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Rev. Tim Moore and Rev. Michael Brown. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born November 2, 1943 in Beach Grove, Ark. to Luther and Eva Ruth (Like) Knuckles, he passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Oklahoma City at the age of 74 years, 3 months and 12 days. Luther married Mary (Duke) Knuckles in Paragould, Ark., on May 29, 1991. He grew up in Arkansas and had lived in Sulphur since 1968. Luther had worked for Wayne Eidson for 19 years as an auto detailer. He was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dan Knuckles and Carlos Knuckles and two sisters, Doloris Howell and Alma Jean Hill. He is survived by his wife, Mary Knuckles, of Sulphur; three daughters, Judith Morrison and James, of Slaughterville, Jennifer Castleberry and Steve and Jamie Knuckles, all of Sulphur; two sons, Kenneth Knuckles and Benji Knuckles and Kristen, all of Sulphur; three brothers, Cecil Knuckles, Dolen Knuckles and Harvey Knuckles, all of Paragould, Ark.; five sisters, Jo Ann House, of Desloge, Mo., Helen Crafton, of Muskogee, Hildrend Knuckles, of Arkansas, Willi Dean Vaughen and Lendared, of Florida, Margrat Swindle and Doug, of Paragould, Ark.; 12 grandchildren and15 great grandchildren