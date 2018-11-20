Mabel Irene Curtis, 95, of Sulphur, was born June 22, 1923 in Fayette County, Tennessee to Herschel and Nannie Mae (Clark) Holden. She passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Sulphur at the age of 95 years, 4 months and 23 days.

She grew up in Tennessee and had lived in the Sulphur area for several years. She was married to Vernon Ashley who preceded her in death. She later married Robert E. Curtis who also preceded her in death. She had worked as a health caregiver.

Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Betty Jean Bierman; two sisters, Addie Wood and Frances Salmon and two brothers and Herman and Herbert Holden.

She is survived by her daughters, Lettie Frazier, Lou Salmon Shanks; sons, Kenneth Ashley, William Lee Ashley, Johnny Ashley, David Vernon Ashley; brother, Wayne Holden and sisters, Evelyn Rushing and Aliene Richardson and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur.

