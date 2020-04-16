Services for Margaret Perle Ray, 99, of Sulphur, were held at noon on Friday, April 10, 2020 at DeArman Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev Jim Shepherd. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home.

Margaret was born June 17, 1920 in Ada, to Homer J. and Ophelia Perle (Fain) Sarrett. She passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Okla City, Oklahoma at the age of 99 years, 9 months and 20 days.

She was the youngest of six children. Margaret graduated from Ada High School and East Central University, where she was President of Pi Kappa Sigma Sorority. It was there she met her future husband, Jack F. Ray, of Sulphur.

The two were married on Sunday, June 21, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio, just before Jack left for his WWII assignment in the 384th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force, in Europe. After the war, the two returned to Sulphur as owners of L & R Food Market, later named Jack’s Foods at West 12th and Broadway. Margaret will be remembered as the kind lady at the checkout stand, who worked alongside her husband for more than 40 years.

Later in life, she became an outstanding duplicate bridge player and served as President of the Sulphur Duplicate Bridge Club. Margaret also was a member of P.E.O., Sulphur Garden Club and was an avid Oklahoma Sooners’ fan. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist church and was a baker of outstanding pecan pies. To her family, she will be fondly remembered as the traveling grandmother with boundless energy who ventured down the Amazon at 80 years young.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack, on March 9, 1986 and five siblings.

Margaret is survived by her son and daughter and their spouses as well as four fabulous grandsons. They are Philip and Alison Ray, of Exton, PA and Brian Ray, of Tampa, FL, and Christopher Ray, of Pottstown, PA; daughter, Marsha and John Funk, of Oklahoma City, and Jack Funk, of Manhattan, NY, and William Funk, of Brooklyn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sulphur United Methodist Church youth and children’s programs, the Sulphur/ Davis P.E.O. Chapter college scholarship fund for high school girls or the Mary E. Parker Memorial Library in Sulphur.

