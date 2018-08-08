Mary Jane (Newby) Jensen

Services for Mary Jane Jensen were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Sulphur, with Pastor Bill Leveridge officiating. Burial followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Mary was born September 21, 1932 in Purcell, to the late George F. Newby and Delia (Frost) Newby Williams. She died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in Edmond, at the age of 85 years, 10 months and 10 days. Mary grew up and graduated from high school in Dougherty. After graduation, she lived in Amarillo, Texas and then Dallas, Texas, where she met her husband, Jim. Mary was an avid bowler and her teams won many trophies through the years. When Jim passed in 1975, Mary moved to Sulphur and worked at Wal-Mart. Her favorite hobbies were fishing, dancing and spending time with her friends. She loved to cook and host friends for dinner. She also enjoyed playing card games and reading. Later in life, Mary moved back to Dallas to be near her grandchildren, Rachael and Tori, and began selling real estate. She loved spending time with the girls and taking them on “adventures.” Mary spent the last few years of her life in Edmond, near her brother, Sam, who she loved dearly. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include two sons, Ronald J. Jensen of Dallas, Texas and Rick Jensen and wife, Claudia of Las Cruces, N.M.; two grandchildren, Rachael Kathleen Jensen of Austin, Texas and Victoria Christine Jensen of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Samuel David Williams of Edmond, and Don Tyson of Marshfield, Mo.; one sister, Della Mae Gates of Rockingham, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Jensen; three brothers, Jerry F. Williams, Luther “Jr.” Williams and George Raymond Newby; and three sisters, Edith D. (Newby) Stowell, Ruby (Newby) Pinkston and Reba Sue Loehmann. Services were “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Sulphur, OK. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.