Minnie Christine Todd was born April 20, 1936 in Antlers, to the late Joseph Cecil and Oma Mae (Neese) Sutterfield. She passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 19 days. Minnie and Shirley Joe “Buddy” Todd were married on August 24, 1954 in Hugo. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2003.

Minnie grew up in the Antlers area. As a young child, she and her family traveled about picking cotton and gathering crops. In 1970, she and Buddy moved to Dougherty, where they raised their family. For several years she worked as an assistant to Alma Morgan, cooking in the Dougherty School cafeteria. Following Alma’s retirement, Minnie became the sole cook for the school. She had a passion for cooking and it was evident in her food. Minnie could take very few ingredients and make a wonderful meal. In 1990, after 20 years of dedication to the Dougherty School, Minnie retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and most importantly spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. In addition to her cooking skills, Minnie was a very talented painter. She was a member of the Dougherty Baptist Church. Minnie will be remembered as a very kind, soft spoken, gentle lady.

Survivors include four daughters, Shirley Wiles, of Dougherty, Mary Gibson, Janie Jones and Velda Holden, all of Sulphur; one son, David Todd, of Durant; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and three siblings, Larry Sutterfield, Mary Easton and Corinna Williams.

In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by two sons, Edward Todd and Johnny Todd; one granddaughter, Whitney Christine Dunham; one great-grandson, Blake Wiles; two brothers, Roger Dale Sutterfield and Barney B. Sutterfield; and two sisters, Marie Rodgers and Josie Mae Sutterfield.

Private gravesides services will be held.

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home, of Davis.