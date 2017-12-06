Services for Nell Francis (Billy) Lampkin, 75, were held 10:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at the Midway Hill Baptist Church in Davis with the Pastors Willard McCartney, Jr. and Robert Green officiating. Interment followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Nell, known by many as “Sissy,” she was born March 14, 1942 in Bennington, Okla., to the late Theodore and Alice (Mishontaumbby) Billy. She died Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Norman. Nell grew up in the Davis/ Sulphur area. Most of her adult life was spent being a stay at home mom, caring for her family. Nell was an avid fan of the Davis Wolves and OU Sooners Football. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing and baking. Survivors include one daughter, Paula Knighten of Sulphur; three sons, Jerry Lampkin of Ardmore, James Lampkin and wife Amie of Washington, Okla. and Cotus Lampkin and wife Charl of Davis; eight grandchildren, Heather Thomas, Cara Johnson and husband Travis, Robert Lampkin, Tashina Hinkle & husband Daci, Tylor Lampkin and wife Alyssa, Kale Lampkin & wife Mika, Dagan Lampkin and Taylor Lampkin; ten great-grandchildren, Shane, Haden, Layla, Madison, Morgan, Teagan, Rigby, Ripkyn, Bentley and Brighton; two sisters, Mary Jernigan and Iva Robinson, both of Sulphur; one brother, Johnny Rochelle of Sulphur; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death her husband, Paul Lampkin; two daughters, Cindy and Ardena Lampkin; one sister, Sue (Rochelle) Green-Larson and one brother, J.W. Billy. Serving as pallbearers were Kale Lampkin, Robert Lampkin, Tylor Lampkin, Dagan Lampkin, Taylor Lampkin and Cara Johnson. Honorary bearers were Tashina Hinkle and Heather Thomas. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com. Services were entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home, Davis.