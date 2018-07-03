Services for Norma “Jo” Chambless were held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 29, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Clayton Edgar officiating. Interment followed at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis. Jo was born November 1, 1927 in the Colbert Community, west of Davis, to the late Aslem Leonard “Sam” and Alice (Lawson) Dickerson. She died Monday, June 25, 2018 in Seminole, at the age of 90 years, 7 months and 24 days. Jo and Orban Ray Chambless were married on December 30, 1944 in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2005. Jo grew up in the Colbert Community, attending school at both Oakridge and Woodland. Following their marriage, she and Ray, due to his employment with the Santa Fe Rail Road, made their home in several communities, prior to settling in Davis in the late 1950’s. Jo spent many years providing private, in-home childcare to many area children in Davis. She was known to be a very classy lady, never missing her weekly beauty shop appointment or the chance to go shopping for the latest fasion in clothes. In her spare time, Jo enjoyed working crossword puzzles and being with her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of OU football, frequently praying during the games that they might win; as well as, voicing her opinion to the referees when they failed to make the right call. Survivors include one son, Mike Chambless and wife, Pam of Edmond; three daughters, Janie Wells and husband, Jim of Lexington, Ky., Judy Chadwick and husband, Don of Davis and Jana Mann and husband, Keith of Sulphur; 13 grandchildren, Christy Lewis and husband Brenden, Jason Chambless and wife Christina, Brittany Hamilton and husband, Brian, Kevin Lyle and wife, Christine, Brandon Wells and wife, Sharon, Stacey Schettler and husband Aaron, Taylor Thomason and husband, Ty, Jordan Dutcher and husband Joby, Burke Healey III, Amber Ennis, Heather Tipps and husband Ricky, Brittany Edgar and husband Clayton and Ashley Mann and husband Stephen; several great-grandchildren; as well as one sister-in-law, Syble C. Roring of Ardmore. In addition to her parents and husband, Jo was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Donna Chambless; four sisters, Mamie Washburn, Lona Pierce, Bessie Jones and Helen Coppenbarger; as well as three brothers, Lyndell, Woodrow and Dudy Dickerson. Services were “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Davis, OK. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com