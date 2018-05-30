Graveside services for Norma Williams, 79, Latta, were held at 10:00 a.m.,Tuesday, May 29, at Dolberg Cemetery officiated by Chaplain Jim Beckett. Burial followed under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Norma was born September 4, 1938 in Hickory to Fred and Pearl (Bradley) Ozbirn. She passed away Friday, May 25, 2018 at her home in Latta, at the age of 79 years, 8 months and 21 days. Norma married James Warren Williams in Sulphur on February 16, 1957. He preceded her in death March 7, 2018. She had lived in this area all of her life, graduating from Hickory High School in 1955. She had worked at the Chickasaw Motor Inn for 23 years as housekeeping supervisor. Her parents preceded in death. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James Keith Williams and Bonnie, of Sulphur, Kenneth Williams and Brenda, of Fittstown, Dr. Randy Williams and Melody, of Sulphur and Mike Williams and Donna, of Latta; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Ozbirn and Lonnie Ozbirn, both of Sulphur, and two sisters, Barbara Allen, of Wynnewood and Freda Ozbirn, of Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com