Funeral services for Opal Mae Carter will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Sulphur. Interment will follow at the Drake Cemetery.

Opal Mae (Thomison) Carter was born June 10,1929 in Bonham, TX to the late Dave Cleveland & Minnie Mae (Jones) Thomison. She passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 in Sulphur at the age of 89 years, 5 months & 29 days. Opal and Eules Clyde Carter were married on December 23, 1950 in Van Buren, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2001.

As a young child, Opal and her family moved from Bonham to Sulphur. She graduated from Sulphur High School in 1947. After high school, Opal studied nursing in Oklahoma City before returning to Sulphur. She spent several years working for Stromberg Carlson in Gene Autry and later for OEM Inc. in Sulphur, retiring in the early 1990’s. Opal loved children. She spent countless hours holding and rocking her grandchildren when they were young and playing with them as they grew. Whether she was babysitting or simply entertaining them, her love for children was evident. In her spare time she enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, sewing, working crossword puzzles, going to yard sales, and redecorating her home. Opal was a very faithful and devoted member of the Church of Christ. She saw the good in everyone and showed others how to be kind and love unconditionally without hesitation.

Survivors include one daughter, Kay Bowen of Sulphur, three sons: Dwight Richard Carter and wife Jan, Michael Lafayette Carter and wife LaDonna, and William Barry Carter and wife Linda, all of Sulphur; one sister Margaret Ann Oliver of Gore, OK; many grandchildredn: Brandy LaDawn Baldwin, Shanon Lynn Norton, Justin Lance Carter, LaJeane Honeycutt, Ronnie Harper, Edwina Burrows, Barbara Kathryn Ervin, McKinley Clayton Bowen, Abigail Mae Carter, William Wayne Carter, Brooklyn Nicole Carter, Jordan Ray Carter, Lillie Ann Carter, and Faith Carter; several great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including the family of Dean and Jammie Thomison, and numerous friends from the Nebo-Drake area and the caregivers of the Arbuckle Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by two sons: David Clyde Carter and Timothy Wayne Carter; one sister, Betty Jo Kirk; and one brother, Don Leo Thomison.

Services are entrusted to HALE’S Funeral Home of Sulphur. Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com