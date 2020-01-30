Services for Philip Edward Carter, of Crowley, Texas, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in The DeArman Funeral Chapel in Ada, officiated by B.K.Moody. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur.

Philip was born August 19, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland to Evelyn Louise (Chenowith) Carter and Walter Edward Carter, Jr. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 70 years, 5 months and 6 days.

Philip grew up in Roff, graduating from Roff High School in 1968. He was working in construction when he was drafted into the army in 1969. Philip served in Vietnam and was discharged in 1971. He had lived in Texas since 1972 and owned his own transportation company.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Amy Carter.

“My Mother said I was a beautiful baby. I want to be certain to leave it looking good-too. I am wearing my tux.” --Philip Carter

He is survived by his two sons, Paul Carter, of Crowley, TX and Philip Carter, Jr. of Ardmore; two sisters, Janice Sansom, of Davis and Donna Lynn Doolen, of Ada; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com