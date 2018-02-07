Graveside services for Rabon Grinstead of Roff were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, East Hill in Roff with Rev. Tony Folgers officiating. Burial was at East Hill Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Mr. Grinstead was born March 14, 1938 in Sebastian, Texas to Connie J. and Lula Beatrice Grinstead. He passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, in Henrietta, Texas at the age of 79 years, 10 months and 17 days. Rabon grew up in the Roff area and attended Roff Schools. He later worked for the Sulphur Fire Department for 11 years before working for the Hickory Fire Department until his retirement. He and Carmaletta J. Hester were married on May 29, 1958 in Roff. She preceded him in death on December 14, 1987. Rabon had recently moved to Bellevue, Texas to be near his daughter. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers,Alton Ray Grinstead and Willard Grinstead. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Trey Price, Bellevue, Texas and Deanna and Donald Sampson, Roff; five sons abd daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sheryl Grinstead, Ft. Worth, Texas, Roger and Jerrie Grinstead, Ft. Worth, Texas, Robin and Melinda Grinstead, Roff, Kelly Grinstead, Springtown, Texas and Paul and Mary Grinstead, Roff; 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and one sister, Cleo Hood, Edmond. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com