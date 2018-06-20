Services for Raul S. Flores, Jr., of Toppenish, Wash., were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, Wash. A graveside service followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish with Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco, Wash., in charge of arrangements. Raul S. Flores, Jr. was born on May 15, 1955 in Toppenish, Washington to Raul S. Flores Sr. and Irene R. Flores. He went home to our Heavenly Father on June 15, 2018. He attended school in Toppenish and was on the wrestling team. He was an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post #34 in Pasco, Washington. He loved fishing and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Raul worked for U&I in Boardman, Ore., for many years. Then he left to Oklahoma to do rock crushing. He resided in Sulphur working for Oklahoma Natural Gas where he retired. He moved back to Pasco Washington in 2003 and he was working for Lamb Weston as a forklift driver. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Richard and Eloy Flores, of Pasco, Juanita Flores Ayala, of Sacramento, Calif., Consuelo, of Yakima Wash., Irene T Flores, Veronica and Michael Albright, Maria Flores and Raul Arredondo, of Hermiston Ore., and Rudy Flores of Moses Lake, Wash. Also surviving are many loving and caring nieces and nephews; an uncle, Ruben and Dalia Flores and Aunt Victoria Garcia, both of Toppenish Washington, Aunt Mary Martinez, of Quincy Wash., Aunt Isabel and Sylvester, of Fruitland, Idaho and Aunt Nellie Flores, of Seattle Wash.