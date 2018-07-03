Richard J. “Rick” Norrell

Services for Richard Jackson “Rick” Norrell, of Ardmore, were held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Brother Stan Idell officiating. Interment followed at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. Rick was born September 9, 1957 in Alexandria, La., to the late Fred H. and Patricia J. (Osborne) Norrell. He died Tuesday, June 26, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 60 years, 9 months and 17 days. Rick and the former Ms. Brenda Gale Hopson were married on August 17, 1992 in Gainesville, Texas. Rick grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School in 1975. Following high school he continued his education at East Central University, prior to a life long career in car sales. Rick sold cars for Dodson Motors, David Foster Chevrolet and spent the last years of his career as a sales manager for Billingsley Ford of Ardmore. Due to failing health, Rick was forced to retire in 2014. Rick was an avid fan of the Beetles, collecting hundreds of their albums. He enjoyed attending concerts with his family. He was known for having a big heart, caring for all of his family, especially his loving wife, whom he treated like a princess. In his spare time, Rick enjoyed bicycling, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and collecting guns. Survivors include his wife, Brenda; one son, Casey Norrell and wife, Hayley of Fox; two step-sons, Brian NeSmith of Davis and Jeramy NeSmith and wife, Jennifer of Ardmore; three grandchildren, who were the light of his life; two brothers, Lanny and Kevin Norrell of Davis; one sister, Malea Norrell-DeSeguirant and husband, David of Magnolia, Ark.; as well as aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by one step-son, Tye NeSmith. Services were entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.