Funeral services for Robert James "Bobby" McKinney were held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the Hale's Memorial Chapel in Davis. Interment followed at the Dolberg Cemetery in Roff. Bobby was born April 5, 1973 in Riverside County, California to William and Deborah (Black) McKinney. He died Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Sulphur, at the age 45 years, 4 months and 11 days. Bobby and the former Ms. Becky Jo Bonham were married on July 29, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV. Bobby spent the earlier years of his life in California, prior to moving to the Roff area in 1981. Later, he and his family moved to Davis, where he attended school, graduating from Davis High School in May, 1991. While in high school, Bobby was part of the 1990 State Championship football team, an honor that he still held dear to his heart. Following their marriage, Bobby and Becky relocated to the Moore area, where they raised their two children. In 2015, due to health issues, the family moved to Sulphur to be near family. Bobby spent 25+ years working as an auto body technician. In his spare time, Bobby enjoyed playing bass guitar, collecting antiques, race cars and deer hunting. He was also an amazing craftsman and bladesmith. Bobby regularly attended the Sulphur Dog Trade, searching for his next great antique find. He especially enjoyed collecting watches. Of all the enjoyments in his life, Bobby found spending time with his family was his most cherished. Survivors include his wife, Becky; son, Skyler James McKinney; daughter, Hollie Maelee Nicole McKinney; father, William McKinney of Cyril; four sisters, Melissa McKinney, Trisha Cooper, Marci Raymond and Mia Owens; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah; as well as his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Mary Black; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Francis McKinney. Serving as pallbearers were Skyler McKinney, Daniel Tolbert, Nick Tolbert, Daniel Black, Andy Black and Don Black.