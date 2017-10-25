Memorial services for Robyn Jill Velarde, 46, Sulphur, were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiated by Father Billy Lewis. A Rosary was held at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Born August 16, 1971 in Ardmore to Eddie Van and Charlene (Howe) Lewis, she passed away October 19 in Oklahoma City at the age of 46 years, two months and three days. Roibyn married Juan Velarde in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 2, 1996. She grew up in Ardmore where she graduated from Ardmore High School. She attended Southeastern University in Durant before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, working at the Phoenician Resortin from 1992-1998. She later lived in Tulsa before moving to Sulphur in 2002. She owned Nature’s Gifts and Flower Shop in Sulphur. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Preceding her in death were her father, Eddie Lewis; step-father, J.T. Gilliam; grandparents, James W. and Opal Howe, J.O. and Della Lewis and father-in-law, Alfredo Velarde. She is survived by her husband, Juan Velarde, of Sulphur; three sons, Mason Velarde, Bridges Velarde, and Van Velarde, all of Sulphur; her mother, Charlene (Howe) Gilliam, of Ardmore; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve Lewis and Donna, of Pauls Valley, Robert Lewis and Kelly, of Dallas, Texas; mother-in-law, Luz Maria Ruiz, of Mexico; step-brother, Tom Gilliam; brothers-in-law and sistersin- law, Luz Velarde, Elena and Tory Tomlinson, Alfredo and Windi Velarde, Laura Velarde, Bertha Smith, and Cecilia and Eric Lage. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Wiley, Clyde High, Kevin Davenport, Jim Leonard, Steve Leonard, Greg Leonard, Sam Walters, O.J. Harper and Mark Saunders. The family suggests that memorials be made in Robyn’s memory to a college fund for her children to: Juan Velarde, BancFirst, 2013 W. Broadway in Sulphur. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com