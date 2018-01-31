Ronald Lynn Scott was born on June 6, 1953 to Evertt Leroy Scott and Dorothea Jean Scott in Plainview, Texas. He departed from this life on January 20, 2018 in McAlester. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Oaklawn Cemetery with Pastor Robert Green officiating. Family and friends will then reconvene at the Veteran’s Lake Pavilion to reminisce. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-inlaw, Everett Scott Jr. and Linda Scott; sister, Sharon Blevins; brothers Richard Scott and brother Mickey Scott and granddaughter, Ashtine Spurlock. He is survived by one son, Thomas Scott and wife Starfire; one daughter Veronica Swigart and husband Justus; four grandson, Barry Spurlock, Michael York, Christian Swigart and David Swigart; four granddaughters, Jurra Scott, Sarah Spurlock, Rebecca Spurlock, and Gracie Scott; one great granddaugher and many extended family members and friends.