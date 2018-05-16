Funeral services for Sable Arlen Harden, Sr. will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the First Love Pentecostal Holiness Church in Sulphur with Reverend Zella Harden, Reverend Glen Clary and grandson, Alvin “AJ” Boan, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Sable was born June 9, 1929 in Lula, OK to the late Johnie G. and Gladys V. (Reed) Harden, Sr. He died Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Sulphur, at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 3 days, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Sable and the former Doris June “Judy” Sweat were married on June 17, 1949. She preceded him in death on June 18, 1998. On June 29, 2003, Sable married Zella (Clark) Riddle. Sable grew up in Lula, where he graduated from Lula High School in 1948. Throughout his working career, he held several jobs including the Ada Candy Company, Ridley’s Packing Co. and Murphree’s Meats as butcher, Halliburton Services, Sonic and Tom’s Peanuts. The two jobs he was most known for were being the area manager and route carrier for the Daily Oklahoman and the Daily Ardmoreite newspapers; as well his employment as a crosswalk guard for the Sulphur Elementary School. Sable Harden was a very devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Throughout his walk with Christ, he served as a deacon and board member for the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Sulphur for 20 years, participated in missionary work in Kentucky since 2008 and more recently, served as a deacon and board member for the Lighthouse Church of Sulphur. He loved singing gospel music and was a member of the Say So Choir and also a local singing group known as “Believin” Throughout his life, Sable received several recognitions including, 20 years of service with the Daily Oklahoman, his service to the Lighthouse Church and the Pentecostal Church of Sulphur for Deacon/Board Member. He was awarded the prestigious De Lannom Citizenship Award in 2005. Survivors include his loving wife, Zella; four daughters, Kay Lackey and husband Darrell, Ruthie Boan and husband Alvin, Sr., Dee Christie and husband Jim and Liz Dilbeck and husband Tommy; one son, Sable Harden, Jr., all of Sulphur; one step-daughter, Vickie Farmer and husband Randy of Sulphur; two-step sons, Joe Dan Riddle of Sulphur and Kenneth Riddle and wife Creda of Mill Creek; one brother, James E. Harden and wife Darla of Sulphur; as well as 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, Sable was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnie Garrett Harden, Jr. and William Arthur Harden, Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be Sable Harden, Jr., Joe Dan Riddle, Jerry Lancaster, Jr., AJ Boan, Geary Pittman and Josh Jones. Honorary bearers will be Milton White, Gene Bonham and Tim Moore. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Hale’s Funeral Home, Sulphur. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com. Service’s are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home, Sulphur.