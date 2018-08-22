Sampson Underwood Jr. (Little Man), 78, of Sulphur, passed away peacefully at the OKC Veteran’s hospital surrounded by his family on August 15, 2018. Sam was born on May 12, 1940 at home to Sampson Underwood and Rosie Amareta (Stout) Underwood in McMillan, OK, where he was raised and later graduated from Haskell High School, KS. Sam then joined the Air Force (1960) and married his wife, Mary Sue (Brown) on February 27, 1962. He retired from the Air Force (1980) after 20 years of service and settled in Sulphur. Sam then attended SOTC in Ardmore and received his diploma for electrician, air condition and heating. He would then work at Shimaid Metal Shop in Sulphur for several years before working as a van driver/janitorial employee at the Chickasaw Nation Sulphur Senior Site. Sam loved visiting and delivering meals to other seniors until he was forced to stop due to his cancer illness. He also enjoyed assisting as a caretaker for the I Hunta Pickens Cemetery, Madill, OK and planning Pickens family gatherings until his health prevented him to continue. Sam was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. Sam is survived by his wife Mary Sue of 55 years, daughters Angie Carney and husband, Richard of Ardmore, OK, Linda Underwood and fiancé Michael Anderson of Springer, OK, Sheila Alfatal (Underwood) of Sulphur, OK, sons Buck Underwood and wife, Shannon of Tulsa, OK, Dustin Couch and wife Anisa of Ada, OK, Todd Couch of Sulphur, OK, son-in-law Thurman Carney, brother Thedo Underwood and wife Carolyn of Madill, OK, grandchildren Adrian Carney, Amanda Carney, Maegan Carney, Lennon Carney, Joseph Carney, Raven Carney, Justyce Underwood, Khalysi Underwood, Leni Underwood, Dorian Underwood, Alex Wells, Aries Couch, Zion Couch, great-grandchild Jasper Carney, many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thank you to the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City for their loving care and support. Also thank you to Absolute Economical Funeral Home in Oklahoma City for all the assistance with the arrangements. Memorial service for Sam (Little Man) will be at Sandy Baptist Church, 3455 Oaklawn Road in Sulphur on Friday, Aug. 24 at 11:00 a.m. with Bob Keck officiating. Dinner will follow service at Sandy Baptist Church