Funeral services for Sandra Kaye Curry were held 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Crossway First Baptist Church in Sulphur with Pastor Bill Leveridge officiating. Interment followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Kaye was born February 5, 1945 in Stratford, to the late Willie Nelson and Vera Elizabeth (Wood) Riedel. She died Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Kingston, at the age of 72 years 2 months & 24 days. Kaye and Buster Carroll Curry were married on April 9, 1966 in Stratford. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2016. Kaye grew up in the Stratford area and was a 1963 graduate of Stratford High School. Following their marriage, she and Buster moved to the Sulphur area. Kaye owned and operated A-Daisy-ADay Flower Shop in Sulphur for 10 years, prior to working for Walmart 20+ years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, reading, working crossword puzzles and playing online card games. Survivors include two daughters, Michela Robinson and husband Kevin of Kingston and Shelby Curry of Durant; one son, Todd Curry and wife Judy of Coalgate; five grandchildren, Kade & Kylie Curry, Jentri Warren and Trey & Abbey Hunt; one great-grandson, Laramie Claiborne; as well as three sisters, Reba Ohlendorf & husband Bob of Texas, Oweda Shults of Minnesota and Peggy Sarrett of Stratford. In addition to her parents and husband, Kaye was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Riedel and one sister, Delores Tucker. Serving as pallbearers were Rusty Tucker, Kevin Riedel, Bob Ohlendorf, Randy Hart, Mike Hart and Zackery Shults. Services were “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Sulphur, OK. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.