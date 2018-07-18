Sheldon Leroy Conry was born January 26, 1923 in Rusk County, WI to the late Clarence and Alma (Applebee) Conry. He died Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Davis, at the age of 95 years, 5 months and 19 days. He and the former Ms. Phyllis Atchley were married on November 16, 1990 in Okmulgee. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; four children, Byron Conry of LaCross, WI, Sheldon Conry, Jr. of Clarksville, TN, Kathy Gregory of Rice Lake, WI and Randy Conry of Clarksville, TN; seven step-children, Wanda Mayden of Oklahoma City, Esse Smith of Norman, Margaret McRorey of Tulsa, Vida Murphy of Purcell, Dorothy Delaney of Davis, Tony Murphy of Noble and Rodger Murphy of Moore. No services are scheduled at this time Cremation was entrusted to HALE’S FUNERAL HOME, DAVIS. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com