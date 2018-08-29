Graveside services for Sidney Louis Jordan, 70, of Chickasha, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Fairlawn Cemetery with Pastor Paul Knight officiating. Sidney Louis Jordan was born December 21, 1947 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the son of Robert Andrew Jordan and Effie Aline (Carter) Jordan. He passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Sid grew up in Dougherty, Oklahoma where he attended school through the 8th grade. He attended high school in Sulphur, Oklahoma and later joined the military where he served in the Air Force. Sid was originally stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio Texas, where he married the love of his life, Dorotha Elaine Patterson on January 9, 1968. He went on to serve 2 tours of duty in Thailand. Between his 2 tours in Thailand Sid served as a Drill Instructor at Lackland AFB. After returning to the US after his 2nd tour in Thailand Sid was stationed in Homestead Florida. He later returned home to Oklahoma serving in the Air Force Reserve before transitioning to the Army National Guard in 1986 and working full time in the Civil Service until he retired in 2007. All total Sid served over 39 years in the military. Sid always had a passion for cars and as a result bought, sold and traded cars frequently. He liked old cars and fast cars and didn’t mind starting with broken down cars and spending countless hours working on them. He often told stories of his 1950 Dodge, or the 1954 Ford 2 door post with red and white interior, or the blue, green and white 55 Ford Fairlane he had when he and Dorotha first started dating and several more cars that he owned over the years. Sid also enjoyed woodworking and regularly built items for family and anyone that mentioned a need. He particularly enjoyed spending time doing woodworking projects with his brother Bob. But, what Sid was most passionate about was his family. Sid and Dorotha were a team and together they always made sure that his kids and grandkids were taken care of. If you were around Sid anytime at all you were going to hear about his grandchildren, what they were doing and how good they were at it. He was always proud of them and supported them in everything they did. Sid loved his family very much! He was preceded in death by both parents, his brother, Joe Jordan and a nephew, Brian Jordan. Survivors include his wife, Dorotha Jordan, of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Billy Childers and Dana and Tim Skinner, all of Chickasha; grandchildren, Chris Childers, and his wife, Madison, Kailee Childers, Carter Skinner, and Seth Skinner, and his wife, Haley, all of Chickasha; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ryder, and Preslee Skinner; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Debbie Jordan of Bethel; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Karen Patterson of Holdenville, Donna Webb of Sulphur, and Kathy Jordan of Dougherty; niece, Leah Rumbo and husband, Billy; nephews, Eric and Quinton Webb; and other extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patriot Guard Riders of Oklahoma, 260793 E. 980 Road, Geary, OK 73040. Services are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.