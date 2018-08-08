Steve Freeman, of Mill Creek, was born May 23, 1926 in Mill Creek, Oklahoma to Thomas and Lovie (Browning) Freeman. He passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Mill Creek, at the age of 92 years, 2 months and 12 days. He married Gladys (Mercer) Freeman in Gainesville, Texas on November 12, 1948. Steve had lived in the Mill Creek area all of his life. He attended school in Mill Creek. Steve was a farmer/rancher and had worked on the family farm all of his life. He had also ran a dairy for awhile. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Freeman, of Mill Creek; daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene Sparkman and Dennis, of Tuttle, Frances Kay Keller and Greg, of Spokane, Wash.; three grandchildren, Stephen, Skye, and Kasey Ann and four great grandchildren. No Services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com