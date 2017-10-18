Funeral services for Tommy (Tom) Robardz Harris, 88, Sulphur, were held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, in the Sulphur United Methodist Church with Rev. Harold Hunt officiating and Rev. Jim Shepherd assisting. Interment followed in Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Harris, a long time resident of Sulphur and the Mill Creek area, died Monday, Oct. 9, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, at the age of 88 years, 10 months and 13 days. The youngest of Thomas Worth and Jennie Hinton (Miller), Harris was born November 26, 1928 in Cornish, Okla. Tom married LaVina Idell (Johnson) Harris in Roff on April 18, 1952. She preceded him in death September 7, 1998. He grew up in the Ringling area, where he graduated from Ringling High School. Tom attended Murray State College where he played football and basketball. He had worked as a herdsman for Turner Ranch from 1943 until 1961 and again in1967 until 1978. Tom showed and raised Hereford cattle for Gov. Roy J. Turner, Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, Ben Smith, Charles Roos, Dr. G.T. Easley and for himself. He was a very active member of Sulphur United Methodist Church and Cross Point Emmaus Community. He loved working with children in church, 4-H, FFA, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, and foreign exchange students. Tom was a member of Oklahoma Cattlemen Associatin and American Hereford Association. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by two daughters, LaFaina Harris and Kathy Gallegos and husband, Fonz, all of Mill Creek; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; special children, Mike and Kathleen Hatmaker, of Sulphur and special grandson, Justin Reed of Mill Creek. Pallbearers were Gene Gallegos, Donnie Ramer, Justin Reed, Banks O’Kelly, Tom Hefley, and Gary Randolph. Honorary bearers were Paul Chaffin, Leland Kilgore, Barney Baker, Clarence Patrick, Mike Hatmaker, Barclay Martin and Steve Freeman. Memorials may be made to Sulphur United Methodist Church, Murray State College Veterinary Tech. Scholarship or Cross Point Emmaus Sponsorship. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com