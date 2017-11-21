Services for Vearlene Burchett Gallagher, 84, Sulphur, were held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at Crossway First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Bill Leveridge. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born January 17, 1933 in Coleman to Embrey A. and Josie Mae (Strutton) Higginbotham, she passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 84 years. 9 months and 27 days. Vearlene grew up in Coleman, where she attended school. She moved to Nida after her marriage to Curtis Burchett on September 24, 1949, where she finished her education.. They later moved to Big Canyon and Sulphur. She had lived in Sweetwater and Pottsboro, Texas. before retiring in Sulphur. The majority of her life was spent in Sulphur, where she was co-owner of the Klothes Kloset Ladies Fashions. She later worked as a Nursing Home Administrator in Tishomingo. Her husband Curtis preceded her in death on December 27, 1989. Vearlene and Mac Gallagher were married on January 19, 1994 in Sulphur. He preceded her in death September 15, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jack Higginbotham, J.B. Higginbotham and Earl Higginbotham; sisters, Lillian Evans, Beulah Meyers, Lauretta Steward, and JoAnn Sharp. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Duck and Fred, of Sulphur; step-daughters, Donna Green, Pennie Wheeler and husband Todd, Lori Rendon and Patrick; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Burchett and Lisa, of Denison, Texas; four grandchildren, Stephanie Anaya, Lance Burchett, Karen Standifer and Curt Duck; seven great grandchildren, Caleb Duck and Britney, Brendan Franks, Alec Franks, Maci Duck, Madden Duck, Brayden Standifer, Rowdy Standifer and one great- great granddaughter, Raeleigh Duck. Pallbearers were Caleb Duck, Brendan Franks, Alec Franks, Madden Duck, Brayden Standifer, and Rowdy Standifer. Honorary Bearers were Curt Duck, Lance Burchett and Jay Standifer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Crossway First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfunerahome.com